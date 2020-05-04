DHEC launches COVID-19 screening and testing site locator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has launched a new resource to assist community members locate COVID-19 screening and testing sites.

The page allows users to select their county from a drop-down bar, or click the county on an interactive map. Once selected, all eligible healthcare facilities in the county will be listed. Users can then click the name of the center to be connected to the facility’s website, or call the center using the number provided.

The list also features helpful notes about the facilities.

For residents living in counties where local facilities are not offering screening or testing, a statewide list of resources is provided.