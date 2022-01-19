DHEC: More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SC Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to DHEC, 10,744 new cases of COVID-19 were counted statewide on Wednesday.

Of those cases, 8,440 were confirmed and 2,304 were probable. These cases carried a percent positive rate of 33.4%.

In addition, 14 new deaths were recorded with 9 being confirmed and 5 probable.

