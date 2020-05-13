DHEC: Nursing home residents account for over 33% of COVID-19 related deaths statewide

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an update regarding COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and long-term care facilities across the state.

Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan is leading the state with 90 reported cases among 58 residents and 32 staff members. They have also reported 13 COVID-19 related resident deaths. The case count has remained stable since May 6, but four additional deaths have been reported.

Previously, Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan emerged as a hotspot, with 57 cases cited by DHEC in the first report.

Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree has a total of 74 cases among 55 residents and 19 staff members. They are also reporting 6 resident deaths. This is compared to the 46 cases and 2 deaths reported on May 6.

Also in Kingstree, Williamsburg Residential Care Facility has one reported case in a staff member.

Cooper Hall at the Palms of Mount Pleasant has two reported cases in staff members, and no deaths.

Merrill Gardens at Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant has two cases total: one resident and one staff member. They have also reported one resident death.

Prince George healthcare Center in Georgetown has one reported case.

Harmony at Wescott Plantation in Summerville has one reported case in a staff member, and no deaths.

Pruitt Health in Walterboro has six reported patient cases and one COVID-19 related patient death.

In total, DHEC reports 1,267 cases among 873 residents and 394 staff members in 90 facilities statewide. They also report 121 deaths among 118 residents and 3 staff members.

Based on the most recent data, residents make up almost 70% of the COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. They also account for 97.5% of COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes.

This report reflects data collected as of May 12. Based on general COVID-19 data released on May 12, resident deaths in nursing homes/assisted living facilities account for 33.2% of the states total COVID-19 related death toll.