DHEC nursing home update: 13 deaths at Heartland Health in Hanahan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released updated data on COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff.

Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan leads the state with 90 cases and 13 deaths. This is four more deaths than the last update, which was Tuesday. The 90 case are among 58 residents and 32 staff.

Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree has 56 cases, broken down to 39 residents and 17 staff. They have had five deaths.

Cooper Hall at the Palms of Mount Pleasant has 2 cases and no deaths. Both cases are staff members.

Merrill Gardens at Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant has two cases- one resident and one staff member- and no deaths.

Prince George Healthcare Center in Georgetown has one case in a staff member and no deaths.

Williamsburg Residential Care Facility in Kingstree has one case in a staff member and no deaths.

According to the report, there are 1,072 cases (743 residents and 329 staff members) and 107 COVID-19 related deaths (105 residents and 2 staff members) across 83 facilities statewide.