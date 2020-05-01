DHEC nursing home update: Almost 90 cases of COVID-19 at Hanahan facility

Breaking News
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a fourth update regarding COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and long-term care facilities across the state.

Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan is leading the state with 87 reported cases and nine confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. Since Tuesday, 11 additional cases and three additional deaths have been reported at the facility.

Previously, Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan emerged as a hotspot, with 57 cases cited by DHEC in the first report.

Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree has 26 confirmed cases, but no reported deaths, according to DHEC.

Cooper Hall at the Palms of Mount Pleasant has two reported cases.

Merrill Gardens at Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant has one reported case.

Prince George healthcare Center in Georgetown has one reported case.

Pruitt Health in Walterboro has one reported case and one COVID-19 related death.

In total, DHEC reports 691 cases and 69 deaths across 72 facilities in SC.

This report reflects data collected as of April 30. Based on general COVID-19 data released on April 30, deaths in nursing homes/assisted living facilities account for 28.2% of the states total COVID-19 related death toll.

