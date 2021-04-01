DHEC: Over two million COVID-19 vaccines administered in SC

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading “Covid-19 vaccine” on an European passport. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced that South Carolina has administered over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, “2,034,077 doses have been given statewide, with 1,289,672 South Carolina residents having received at least one dose of vaccine.”

31.4% of South Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated, and 17.1% are fully vaccinated.

Everyone ages 18 and up is eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines. People 16 and up are eligible only for Pfizer.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES