DHEC: Over two million COVID-19 vaccines administered in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced that South Carolina has administered over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, “2,034,077 doses have been given statewide, with 1,289,672 South Carolina residents having received at least one dose of vaccine.”

31.4% of South Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated, and 17.1% are fully vaccinated.

Everyone ages 18 and up is eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines. People 16 and up are eligible only for Pfizer.

