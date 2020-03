COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has received additional test kits from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory Director, Dr. Alvin Coleman, provided a photo of a test kit.

With the addition of the new kits, DHEC has “sufficient supplies and can test 80 to100 specimens per day,” according to DHEC.

Each test kit is equipped with multiple individual tests.