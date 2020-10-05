DHEC releases updated COVID-19 testing guidance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday released updated guidance for COVID-19 testing.

The change was made in accordance with the September 18 update issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHEC is now recommending “diagnostic testing as needed and screening testing at least monthly” via nasal or saliva testing, not antibody testing.

Diagnostic testing is defined as the testing of individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and close contacts of those with confirmed COVID-19.

Screening is defined as the testing of individuals in the community, even if they do not have symptoms or known close contacts.

Those who are diagnostically tested should quarantine while awaiting test results. Self-isolating is not necessary for those being tested as part of screening, but precautions, such as mask wearing and social distancing, should be practiced by everyone.

Additionally, DHEC emphasized that the diagnostic testing of children is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

DHEC does not recommend repeat testing to end isolation or return to work or school.

