DHEC reports 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced 10,892 new cases of COVID-19; 8,523 confirmed and 2,369 probable cases. The statewide total of confirmed cases is 1,067,614.

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

DHEC also announced 70 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 13,156. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The agency is not currently reporting the percent positive due to backlog issues.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.