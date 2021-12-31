DHEC reports 25.6 percent positive rate, 8,882 new COVID-19 cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced that the percent positive rate in South Carolina has reached 25.6%. The department also announced 8,882 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths.

Of the 8,882 new cases, 6,319 were confirmed and 2,563 were probable. 14 of the reported deaths were confirmed and five were probable.

The average percent positive for the state over the past 30 days is 5.3%. Friday’s rate represents a nearly five-fold increase.

The spike comes as crowds are expected to gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations, something DHEC officials have cautioned will likely exacerbate the soaring numbers.

Via CDC

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate in every county across the state is high.

In the past seven days, Charleston County alone has experienced a 206.65% increase in case count.

There has been a 102% increase in hospitalizations in Charleston County over that same time period. Several area hospitals, including MUSC, Roper, and Trident have adopted modified operating procedures to cope with the recent surge.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.