DHEC reports over 68,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC over 4 days

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced more than 68,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a four-day period.

According to DHEC, 68,597 new cases were reported over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend through Tuesday.

For Tuesday, 12,950 new cases of COVID-19 were reported (11,737 confirmed, 1,213 probable) and 3 new deaths (2 confirmed, 1 probable), with a percent positive rate of 32.7%.

On Monday, 16,102 new cases were counted (14,165 confirmed, 1,937 probable) and 7 new deaths. Of those tests, 28.5% were positive.

Sunday reported 20,337 new cases (16,804 confirmed, 3,533 probable), 40 deaths (29 confirmed, 11 probable) with a 32.7% percent positive rate.

Lastly, Saturday reported 19,208 new cases (15,466 confirmed, 3,742 probable), with 51 deaths (43 confirmed, 8 probable) and a percent positive rate of 28.2%.

Updated COVID-19 and vaccine data can be found here.