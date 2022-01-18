DHEC reports over 68,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC over 4 days

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced more than 68,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a four-day period.

According to DHEC, 68,597 new cases were reported over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend through Tuesday.

For Tuesday, 12,950 new cases of COVID-19 were reported (11,737 confirmed, 1,213 probable) and 3 new deaths (2 confirmed, 1 probable), with a percent positive rate of 32.7%.

On Monday, 16,102 new cases were counted (14,165 confirmed, 1,937 probable) and 7 new deaths. Of those tests, 28.5% were positive.

Sunday reported 20,337 new cases (16,804 confirmed, 3,533 probable), 40 deaths (29 confirmed, 11 probable) with a 32.7% percent positive rate.

Lastly, Saturday reported 19,208 new cases (15,466 confirmed, 3,742 probable), with 51 deaths (43 confirmed, 8 probable) and a percent positive rate of 28.2%.

Updated COVID-19 and vaccine data can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES