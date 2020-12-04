DHEC: SC could get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine by mid December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday provided updates on the anticipated timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the first doses could arrive in SC as early as December 14.

However, there will be a limited number of doses provided to each state, and leaders are working to determine a prioritized distribution strategy.

Based on nationally recommended guidelines, healthcare workers and nursing homes will be given the first doses.

Once more of the vaccine becomes available, officials anticipate expanding the distribution process.

Currently, national health experts do not expect the vaccine to be available to everyone until spring of 2021.

In the meantime, DHEC says the best way to mitigate COVID-19 spread is to keep doing what we know works: washing hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.