State health officials provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination distribution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process within South Carolina.

According to DHEC SC has received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to date. Of those, 31,511 doses have been administered.

SC will continue administering more shots each day, and everyone who receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will have to return 21 days later for a second dose.

DHEC is not stockpiling the second doses of the vaccine, however DHEC says the federal government is:

“[The] second shot will come from a future allocation of vaccine that’s specifically being held by the federal government as the second dose for those individuals, to ensure they receive both required doses.”

On Monday, 84,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were allocated to SC as part of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Long-Term Care Program, which partners with “CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to provide vaccines to states’ long-term care facilities.”

DHEC is working on developing “a new data element…that will provide vaccine-specific data reporting.” It is expected to be operational in early January.