DHEC: SC has over 100 COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 45 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 125.
State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said that she expects the numbers to continue rising and that “the public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors.”
25 counties in the state now have confirmed cases.
The county data for the 45 new cases is as follows:
- Aiken County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 3 new cases
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Berkeley County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Clarendon County: 1 new case
- Darlington County: 1 new case
- Florence County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 5 new cases
- Horry County: 2 new cases
- Kershaw County: 7 new cases
- Lexington County: 3 new cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 new cases
- Pickens County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 14 new cases
- Sumter County: 1 new case
