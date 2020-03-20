DHEC: SC has over 100 COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 45 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 125.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said that she expects the numbers to continue rising and that “the public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors.”

25 counties in the state now have confirmed cases.

The county data for the 45 new cases is as follows:

Aiken County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 3 new cases

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Berkeley County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Clarendon County: 1 new case

Darlington County: 1 new case

Florence County: 1 new case

Greenville County: 5 new cases

Horry County: 2 new cases

Kershaw County: 7 new cases

Lexington County: 3 new cases

Orangeburg County: 2 new cases

Pickens County: 1 new case

Richland County: 14 new cases

Sumter County: 1 new case

