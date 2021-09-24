DHEC supports FDA, CDC COVID-19 booster shot recommendations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday issued a statement supporting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

DHEC Public Health Director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said that the move is “an important step in our continued efforts to keep our families and friends safe.”

She went on to explain that “data shows that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has decline faster in the elderly, as well as individuals with underlying health conditions. In addition, we need ensure our workforce that is regularly exposed to the public, such as healthcare workers, continue to be protected to the fullest extent.”

Based on CDC recommendations, the following groups are eligible: