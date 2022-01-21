DHEC to distribute over 100K at-home COVID-19 tests

Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits (Getty)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday will begin distributing at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to residents across the state.

DHEC has ordered over two million tests, 140,000 of which the agency has in hand, ready for distribution.

Half of the tests will be given to first responder agencies, state agencies, school districts, long-term care facilities, and correctional facilities, while the other half will be distributed to the public.

Residents can pick up a test kit (which contains two tests) at select DHEC Public Health Departments (PHDs). Click here to find a PHD near you.

The kits must be picked up in person, and kits cannot be picked up for other people. Anyone feeling sick can inform staff at the testing site, and staff will bring a kit out.

DHEC says that the rest of the test kits are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.