DHEC to host community vaccine clinics July 26 – August 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide vaccination clinics at sites across the Lowcountry next week.

The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.

Monday July 26, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jasper County Health Department, 651 Grays Hwy., Ridgeland (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Tuesday July 27, 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Avenue, Orangeburg (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Tuesday July 27, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., North Area Health Clinic, 3963 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Wednesday July 28, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Wednesday July 28, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Colleton County Health Department, 219 Lemacks Street, Walterboro (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Thursday July 29, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Beaufort County Health Department, 601 Wilmington Street, Beaufort (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Thursday July 29, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Moncks Corner Health Department, 109 W Main Street, Moncks Corner (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Friday July 30, 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Summerville Health Department, 500 North Main Street- Suite 9, Summerville (Moderna, Janssen-Age 18+)

Saturday July 31, 9:00 a.m., Fairfax High School Stadium, 3581 Allendale – Fairfax Highway, Fairfax (Janssen-18+, Pfizer-12+)

Saturday July 31, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Cross Community Center, 1690 Old Highway 6, Cross (Janssen-18+, Pfizer-12+)

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.