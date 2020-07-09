DHEC to host free COVID-19 testing in North Charleston / DHEC ofrecerá pruebas de COVID-19 gratis en North Charleston

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 10 and 11, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in North Charleston.

The event, held at Trident Technical College’s Thornley Campus (7000 Rivers Ave), will begin at 10:00 a.m. No tests will be administered after 3:00 p.m.

A supply of personal protective equipment will be available for distribution as well.

The event is sponsored by many local and national entities, including MUSC, Trident Tech, Fetter Health Care, and Charlamagne tha God.

En el 10 y 11 de julio, el Departamento de Salud y Control Ambiental ofrecerá pruebas de COVID-19 gratis en North Charleston.

El evento estará en el campus Thornley de Trident Technical College (7000 Rivers Ave), desde 10:00 a.m. Pruebas de COVID-19 terminará a las 3:00 p.m.

Además, habrá equipo de protección personal para distribuir a cualquier lo necesite.

Muchas empresas locales y nacionales están apoyando el evento, incluye MUSC, Trident Tech, Fetter Health Care, y Charlamagne tha God.