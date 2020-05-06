DHEC to test all nursing home residents and staff for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday that they will be testing all 40,000 residents and staff at all 194 nursing homes for COVID-19, beginning next week.

The testing will be phased, with around 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities being tested in the first phase.

The facilities included in the first phase were chosen based on need, and DHEC reports that most of them volunteered.

The effort is in partnership with LabCorp, SC Healthcare Association, and Leading Age SC.

DHEC has been periodically reporting on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, with the most recent update being May 5.

Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan leads the state with 90 cases and nine deaths.

Cooper Hall at the Palms of Mount Pleasant has 2 cases and no deaths.

Merrill Gardens at Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant has one case and no deaths.

Prince George Healthcare Center in Georgetown has one case and no deaths.

At the time of the report, there were 851 cases and 84 COVID-19 related deaths across 77 facilities statewide.