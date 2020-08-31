DHEC tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, CCSD monitoring via online dashboard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In the beginning of August, the Governor’s office asked the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) “to develop a process to collect, compile and disclose information regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff in every school district in the state.” On Monday, the last day of August—DHEC is near finished with the task.

DHEC’s newest initiative is one that the Charleston County School District (CCSD) says they will be in full compliance with. According to the Jeff Borowy, the Chief Operating Officer for the district, they also plan on going the extra mile to include more on their site for parents.

Along with that dashboard, we’ll have links to two items. One is the is the Epidemiology report from MUSC with has 7 metrics as well as the county wide metrics, which we’re all familiar with and the incident rate trend and positive test data. Jeff Borowy, Chief Operating Officer

As for what exactly the protocol will be for if they receive a positive case? Borowy said, a nurse will immediately be assigned to do that contract tracing and it is expected to be done within the day. Those that were in contact are notified to be quarantined.

After individuals have been contacted of the exposure, the school will notify facility management on which areas need to be cleaned and they will retrieve fogging equipment. Finally, they will notify communications and will update the dashboard on their website.

With so much data being supplied of case numbers—the question remains of if there is a mark that would signify the need to shut down in person schooling.

We will be working lock step with the DHEC Epidemiology Team to determine when something needs to be closed. There is no defining criteria for when it has to happen—but we’ll obviously consider the number of positive cases within a school, the distribution of cases within a school and the timing of that spread. Jeff Borowy, Chief Operating Officer

The K-12 case count extension for DHEC should be up by the end of the week to begin their 30-day rolling count of staff and student cases.

DHEC said, ‘As with standard disease surveillance reporting, cases are reported based on an individual’s state and county of current residence.’

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.