COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported two new deaths related to the Coronavirus on Friday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide to three.

Both patients were elderly people with underlying health conditions, according to DHEC.

One patient lived in Florence County.

The other patient was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility in Charleston County.