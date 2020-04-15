DHEC update: 105 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 3,656 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 105 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 3,656.

DHEC also announced 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 107.

DHEC reports that seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. One patient was an elderly individual from McCormick County and it is unknown whether s/he had underlying conditions. Two patients were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (7), Berkeley (3), Charleston (7), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Dillon (2), Dorchester (5), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Greenville (27), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Lee (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (10), Newberry (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (2).

DHEC noted that “Calhoun and Horry counties lost one positive case each from its total counts as an individual previously reported for each county was determined during case investigations to be the resident of another county.”

