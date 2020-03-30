DHEC Update: 151 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 925 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday 151 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 925.

They also announced two new deaths in SC, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide to 18.

Both patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. One was from Beaufort and one was from Anderson.

The new cases are in the following counties: