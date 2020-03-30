DHEC Update: 151 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 925 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday 151 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 925.
They also announced two new deaths in SC, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide to 18.
Both patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. One was from Beaufort and one was from Anderson.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 24 cases
- Charleston County: 6 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Clarendon County: 2 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 17 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 16 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 6 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 40 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- York County: 7 cases