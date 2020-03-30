DHEC Update: 151 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 925 total

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday 151 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 925.

They also announced two new deaths in SC, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide to 18.

Both patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. One was from Beaufort and one was from Anderson.

The new cases are in the following counties:

  • Anderson County: 2 cases
  • Barnwell County: 1 case
  • Beaufort County: 24 cases
  • Charleston County: 6 cases
  • Chesterfield County: 2 cases
  • Clarendon County: 2 cases
  • Colleton County: 1 case
  • Darlington County: 1 case
  • Dorchester County: 2 cases
  • Fairfield County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 1 case
  • Georgetown County: 1 case
  • Greenville County: 17 cases
  • Horry County: 1 case
  • Kershaw County: 16 cases
  • Lancaster County: 1 case
  • Lexington County: 6 cases
  • Marion County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 5 cases
  • Pickens County: 2 cases
  • Richland County: 40 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 5 cases
  • Sumter County: 4 cases
  • Union County: 2 cases
  • York County: 7 cases

