Did vacationers coming to South Carolina lead to spike in COVID-19 cases?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An uptick in coronavirus cases across South Carolina leads to CDC Director Robert Redfield pointing to the people traveling after Memorial Day.

On the other hand, Harvard researchers are suggesting that the increase started long before June 1st, which is before many people who traveled for Memorial Day would show infections.

“Largely because states had opened too soon and didn’t take advantage of the time that was so dearly bought by flattening the curve to ramp up testing capacities,” said Dr. Thomas Tsa, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Harvard’s model shows that stay at home orders are needed to contain COVID-19 statewide.

Rates across the state of South Carolina show “uncontrollable spread.”