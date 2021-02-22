Doctors could be wearing masks and more for years to come due to the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The impacts of COVID-19 will impact the medical world for years to come according to Lowcountry doctors. Those with Roper St. Francis Hospital said current hospital procedures show an indefinite continuation of mask-wearing and social distancing in a clinical setting.

Dr. Stan Wilson, VP of Quality and Continuing Care Roper St. Francis, Chief Medical Officer, and a practicing surgeon said that even he has had close friends who have had a serious illness, long-term effects, and even death from COVID-19. Dr. Wilson stated clearly that this pandemic, “is real”.

While the pandemic has been an emotional shift for many, it has also changed the way hospitals are functioning and will continue to operate. As Dr. Wilson said, this pandemic, while new, is not their first rodeo with an infectious disease.

I mean how long has tuberculosis been around? Forever. You know malaria in other countries and other climates, we haven’t ever been able to cure that, we’ve been able to control it to some degree. Dr. Stan Wilson, VP of Quality and Continuing Care Roper St. Francis

Each plague taught the medical community how to better their care. Dr. Wilson also cited bad staph infections as a plague years ago. Though he said it was controlled, the medical community still has not been able to back off on the things they know keep patients safe.

With each epidemic or pandemic, Dr. Wilson says he looks for the positives and silver linings. For COVID-19, it’s the increase in handwashing, social distancing, the ability to have negative pressure environments where it’s appropriate, and of course masks.

But even more, Dr. Wilson said another positive to come from this pandemic in a clinical setting is the increase in virtual care.

As for what will assist in lessening time with mass infection rates? Dr. Wilson said it will be up to “patience, diligence, thoughtfulness, and unselfishness” as he said that will take us in a very good direction.