Doctors say too soon to celebrate even as COVID-19 cases level out in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors say even though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to drop, it’s still important to stay vigilant and follow public health guidelines.

Numbers are leveling out, and the rate of infection has decreased significantly in Charleston County over the last three weeks. Doctors say this is due in part because of vigilant mask wearing and social distancing, however they are quick to add we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a family doctor at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, says it’s still too soon to say if we will see a spike in new cases after Labor Day:

“Let’s keep in mind that it takes two weeks to see the effect of exposure to COVID.” Dr. Valerie Scott

With other pressures on the horizon, like school starting and less restrictions at restaurants and businesses, Dr. Scott says we must stay disciplined:

“I mean, it would be wonderful if it turns out that we are all, you know, just expecting worse than what we see, but I am afraid that if we don’t act on the worse case scenario, it’s going to be terrible.” Dr. Valerie Scott

Dr. Scott also says even if you had COVID once, that doesn’t mean you are in the clear:

“There is no scientific proof that once you have the COVID virus, that you are immune to having it again. We do know of people who have had it more than once.” Dr. Valerie Scott

Dr. Scott says even with so much unknown, the medical community is looking ahead to hopefully having an FDA approved vaccine soon.

While there is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet, there is a vaccine for this years flu that’s available right now. Dr. Scott says everyone should plan on receiving their Flu shot before the end of October.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.