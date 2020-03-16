Dominion Energy pledges $1 million to Coronavirus relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy has committed $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts, according to a press release.

The company has also suspended all service disconnects for those who are unable to make payments during this time. They are working on approval to waive late fees and reconnection fees as well. Dominion Energy said that “customers previously disconnected due to non-payment may contact the company for assistance reconnecting service.”

Although customer service locations have been closed, Dominion is encouraging customers to use digital tools and contact the company if they are experiencing financial difficulties.