Dr. Linda Bell: Routine vaccinations cannot be forgotten

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell on Tuesday reminded parents that as school begins in whatever format it may, routinely vaccinating children is essential. She cautioned against letting vaccinations fall to the wayside in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bell said that “vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

She continued, saying “with COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we need to keep our children healthy and safe at all costs, and we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illnesses likes mumps, measles, chicken pox, and whooping cough.”

This year, the hepatitis A vaccine is required for children as well. A full list of the SC Immunization Requirements for Childcare and School is available here.

Dr. Bell closed by saying that while vaccines are always important, they are crucial now as we combat COVID-19: