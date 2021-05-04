Employee of 29 years returns to Trident after six-month battle with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Right before Jacob Reid was intubated at the hospital where he has worked for nearly 30 years, he told his doctor that his goal was to live long enough to see his first grandchild.

Six months later, Reid is returning to Trident Medical Center where he works as an equipment coordinator, after an extensive battle with COVID-19.

He credits his workplace for catching the disease early and treating him throughout the process.

Despite being separated from his family during his long stay in the ICU, Reid said his coworkers kept him going:

“My coworkers would walk past the ICU and through the glass doors I could see them blow hisses and hold their hands together to let me know they were praying for me. I can’t tell you how much that encouraged me.”

While Reid was worried at times that he wouldn’t make it, he is now healthy and reports no long haul symptoms of COVID-19.

Reid was recently able to hold his granddaughter, who was born in February.