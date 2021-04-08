FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance applications open April 12

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Leonardo Cabana

FILE – In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Leonardo Cabana cries over the casket of his father Hector Miguel Cabana who died of COVID-19 after a funeral home service led by the Rev. Fabian Arias in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing financial assistance to eligible families that have incurred funeral expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications open April 12, as well as a dedicated hotline to help people through the process.

Individuals can call 844684-6333 weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. CT.

Applicants should have an official death certificate “that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19,” receipts documenting funeral expenses, and proof of funds from other sources such as funeral insurance.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES