FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance applications open April 12

(WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing financial assistance to eligible families that have incurred funeral expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications open April 12, as well as a dedicated hotline to help people through the process.

Individuals can call 844684-6333 weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. CT.

Applicants should have an official death certificate “that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19,” receipts documenting funeral expenses, and proof of funds from other sources such as funeral insurance.

