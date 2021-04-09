Fetter Health Care hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care has three upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Charleston and Colleton Counties.

The first will be on April 13 at Trident Technical College from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Patients can receive their first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are available for this clinic, but walk-ins are also accepted.

The second will be on April 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the International Longshoreman Association. This clinic will also be for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

A clinic in Colleton County for second doses of the Moderna vaccine is scheduled for April 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Colleton County High School. This clinic is for people who previously received first doses at a Fetter clinic.

Participants should bring photo IDs and insurance cards, if applicable.

