Fetter Health Care Network hosting multiple vaccine clinics through rest of the month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network will be hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry during the month of June.

Currently, individuals 12 years old and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals who receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines must be 18 years or older.

“Our number one goal is to ensure that every individual throughout the Lowcountry has access to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Aretha R. Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “Our team is proud to serve our community and we will continue to do all that we can to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors.”

Vaccine Type Date Time Location Moderna Dose 1 Tue, June 15 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mt. Olive Church 329 Savage St. Walterboro, SC 29488 Moderna Dose 2 Wed, June 16 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Johns Island County Park 2662 Mullet Hall Rd. Johns Island, SC 29455 Moderna Dose 2 Thu, June 17 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. North Charleston Fire Dept. Station #2 2800 Carner Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405 J&J Single Dose Pfizer – Dose 1 Sat, June 19 2 – 6 p.m. Root of Soul: J19th Fest at Exchange Park Fair Grounds 9850 Hwy. 78 Ladson, SC 29456 Moderna Dose 1 Tue, June 22 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Charleston Southern University 9200 University Blvd. N. Charleston, SC 29406 Pfizer Dose 1 Wed, June 23 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Exchange Park Fair Grounds 9850 Hwy. 78 Ladson, SC 29456

Individuals who qualify should arrive at the clinic and complete an on-site registration.