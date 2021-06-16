Fetter Health Care Network hosting multiple vaccine clinics through rest of the month

Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network will be hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry during the month of June.

Currently, individuals 12 years old and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals who receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines must be 18 years or older.

“Our number one goal is to ensure that every individual throughout the Lowcountry has access to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Aretha R. Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “Our team is proud to serve our community and we will continue to do all that we can to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors.”

Vaccine TypeDateTimeLocation
Moderna Dose 1Tue, June 159 a.m. – 12 p.m.Mt. Olive Church 329 Savage St. Walterboro, SC 29488
Moderna Dose 2Wed, June 169 a.m. – 12 p.m.Johns Island County Park 2662 Mullet Hall Rd. Johns Island, SC 29455
Moderna Dose 2Thu, June 179 a.m. – 12 p.m.North Charleston Fire Dept. Station #2 2800 Carner Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
J&J Single Dose Pfizer – Dose 1Sat, June 192 – 6 p.m.Root of Soul: J19th Fest at Exchange Park Fair Grounds 9850 Hwy. 78 Ladson, SC 29456
Moderna Dose 1Tue, June 229 a.m. – 2 p.m.Charleston Southern University 9200 University Blvd. N. Charleston, SC 29406
Pfizer Dose 1Wed, June 232 p.m. – 6 p.m.Exchange Park Fair Grounds 9850 Hwy. 78 Ladson, SC 29456

Individuals who qualify should arrive at the clinic and complete an on-site registration.

