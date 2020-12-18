First Lady of SC Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, left, prepares to take the Oath of Office with Chief Justice Donald Beatty, right, at the South Carolina Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster was joined by family including Peggy McMaster, second from left, son Henry McMaster Jr., and his wife, Virginia. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady of SC Peggy McMaster, wife of Governor Henry McMaster, announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She had a “precautionary, routine test on Thursday afternoon,” and was notified Friday morning of her positive results.

She is asymptomatic at this time.

Governor McMaster was tested Thursday as well, and was negative. He will isolate for the next week, and will be tested regularly. He will work from home while in quarantine.

The First Lady plans to “isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for potential symptoms.” She is working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) interim public health director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, to notify all close contacts.

Governor McMaster released the following statement:

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits. This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

The Governor and First Lady attended a White House Christmas event on Monday, and both tested negative prior to the event.

A spokesperson for the Governor, Bryan Symmes, said that “it is impossible to say when or where she contracted the virus and [it] would be irresponsible to speculate at this time.”

We have reached out to the Governor’s office and are awaiting further comment.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.