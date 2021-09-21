Free COVID-19 tests being offered to Cooper River Bridge Run participants by TourHealth

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – TourHealth will be offering free, daily COVID-19 testing to runners participating in this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

Testing sites will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant (750 Long Point Road) and Tanger Outlets in North Charleston (4840 Tanger Outlet Boulevard).

The bridge run starts this Saturday, September 25 with an estimated count of 25,000 runners, and participants need to have a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination to compete.

TourHealth will also have sites in Anderson, Cayce, Columbia, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Graniteville, Greenville, Hilton Head, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lexington, Myrtle Beach, Pickens, Seneca, and Sumter for runners coming from outside of the Charleston area.

Individuals do not need to be symptomatic or need a referral to be tested. Tests are given free of charge regardless of insurance or country of residence.

Appointments are preferred and can be made at tourhealth.com.