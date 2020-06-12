MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – St. James Health and Wellness, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 testing to make sure the community is taking the extra steps to stay safe.

Services are offered to all individuals of the communities.

Free testing is available at all of their locations during normal business hours and they have scheduled testing only days throughout the communities.

Testing Only Schedule (to avoid delays, please call to schedule an appointment time):

At St. James Health and Wellness, formerly St. James-Santee Family Health Center we strive to take great care of the people in the communities in which we serve. Please be assured we have protocols in place and are working with the CDC and local public health officials. As part of our protocols we have heightening our cleaning and disinfecting procedures to maintain a healthy environment for our patients and staff.

If you have any questions concerning testing can call Linda Lynah, the St. James Health and Wellness, Inc. Outreach Supervisor, at (843) 990-7984.