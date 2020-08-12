Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Thursday in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University and Family Health Centers are teaming up for a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Thursday.
The testing will go from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, August 12th and August 13th.
The testing site will be in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot, which is located on College St. Northeast in Orangeburg.
SC State University & Family Health Centers, Inc. will host a FREE #COVID19 Testing on August 12 & August 13 on the campus of SC State Univ. (SHM Memorial Center Parking Lot). Testing will be held from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, and Stay Well. #scstate1896 pic.twitter.com/8jBiU3CrA4— SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) August 11, 2020