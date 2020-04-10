Georgia nursing home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WCBD) – Officials at the Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta, GA confirm that 70 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility says that 67 of the patients are isolated at the center and three have been admitted to the hospital.

Staff are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to prevent further spread. Before every shift, staff are screened and temperatures are taken. The facility says that they are providing their team with the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

The family of every single resident is being contacted and provided with an update on “their loved one’s condition as it evolves.” The facility plans to continue monitoring the situation and providing updates and things change. Officials say that they “have been 100% transparent with all information released to the authorities, family members, and the wider public, while maintaining the dignity and privacy of each of our residents.”

The facility is working closely with local health departments to get through the situation.