Goose Creek NAACP hosting vaccine clinic, offering Pfizer vaccine, booster with Nucor Steel

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A “Get Out the Vaccination” clinic will be hosted by Goose Creek NAACP and Nucor Steel on October 10 at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church.

No pre-registration is required, and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church is located at 1516 Foster Creek Road in Hanahan.

Nucor Steel Berkeley EMS will administer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12+, and the Pfizer booster will be offered for those who need it (those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present).

Booster shots are available for Pfizer recipients who received their initial two doses six months ago, and who are also at least 65 years old or 18 years old for those who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, work, or live in high-risk settings.

Attendees must present vaccination cards in order to receive a second dose or booster shot.

Those who lost their vaccination cards or do not have a copy are to contact their vaccination providers to access vaccination records. Those that cannon contact their vaccination providers directly are to contact their state health department’s immunization information system (IIS). State IIS information can be found on the CDC website. Information can also be accessed in v-safe or VaxText.