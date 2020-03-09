Gov. McMaster: 7 total Coronavirus cases, 2 confirmed by CDC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials confirmed an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of possible cases in South Carolina to seven.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Henry McMaster and state health officials said that an elderly man from Camden is currently isolated at his home after testing presumptive positive for the virus. The man had direct contact with a previously identified patient.

Officials also announced that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first two cases, announced on Friday.

Based on the most recent records, South Carolina currently has:

Five presumptive positive cases, meaning "samples from these individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Public Health Laboratory, however, these results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

Two confirmed cases, meaning the samples taken from DHEC have been confirmed by the CDC.

The ability to test at least 1,000 people.

When asked about possibly cancelling events that draw large crowds, such as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, officials said that if there is no evidence of community spread in the area, there is no reason to cancel the events.

They also confirmed that no school cancellations are necessary at this point, and emphasized that they are in close contact with school officials.

Governor McMaster advised South Carolinians to continue their normal routines, while following DHEC/CDC hygiene guidelines.