Gov. McMaster postpones plans for limited visitation at long term care facilities amid spike in COVID-19 cases statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday that he has directed the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to hold off on releasing guidelines for allowing limited visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Previously, McMaster asked DHEC to begin developing a blueprint for facilities to follow in allowing close family members to visit loved ones.

McMaster said that “we must protect the lives of our elderly and at risk citizens and protect the lives of the front line healthcare workers in these facilities.” The move comes as statewide COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the percent positive steadily inclining as well.

While Governor McMaster has stopped short of issuing a statewide mask mandate, despite many localities taking it upon themselves to do so, he urged “every South Carolinian to wear a mask, socially distance, and frequently wash [their] hands.”