Gov. McMaster to hold Monday morning press conference on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Monday will hold a 9:30 a.m. press conference to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina.

The governor did not specify what aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic would be addressed in the conference.

Two topics likely to be covered as they are on the minds of many: the Delta variant and the beginning of the school year.

The governor’s press conference comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant. Lowcountry hospitals recently reported increasing inpatient COVID-19 cases, many of whom were not fully vaccinated.

As schools prepare to return for a year of fully in-person instruction, the propensity for disease spread remains high, yet children under the age of 12 are still unable to be vaccinated.

Governor McMaster has written it into law that schools receiving public funding will be cut off financially should they attempt to implement mask mandates.

“I think it’s very clear what the parents want and that is they want to have the choice and I think they ought to have it,” says Governor McMaster.

Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin proposed an ordinance requiring masks for students in all Columbia City Schools, the ordinance was later passed by City Council. Governor McMaster is questioning the legality of ordinance saying he won’t allow mandated mask wearing for students.

“I believe that the parents know what is best for their child,” says McMaster. “They know what the implications, ramifications are for distance learning which we know did not work very well at all.”

Lowcountry schools are deciding whether masks should be required. Jeff Borowy, Chief Operating Officer for the Charleston County School District says masks come with positives and negatives for students.

“You have to balance the benefits of a mask, both from an educational perspective and a safety perspective,” says Borowy. “I think that answer is right for some kids and not right for other kids. I think everybody is different.”

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the state with the Delta variant. With students set to return to the classroom, Borowy says some safety measures like plexiglass have been removed but student safety remains top of mind.

“We still want to maintain physical distancing,” says Borowy. “We still want a cohort of classes as much as possible, keeping the same kids together.”

It’s a battle that could play out before school begins. Attorney General Alan Wilson is expected to rule on the legality of mask mandates sometime this week. Governor McMaster says the choice should be made at home.

“A matter for each individual to decide,” says Governor McMaster. “And for their family and parents to make those decisions for children.”

Charleston County School District and Dorchester District Two plan to discuss masks during meetings on Monday night. Berkeley County’s new superintendent plans to address COVID-19 changes on Tuesday night.