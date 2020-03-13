Gov McMaster will declare State of Emergency, close schools in some counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing this evening to declare a State of Emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Accordnig to a press release, McMaster will order schools in Lancaster and Kershaw County to close for two weeks.

These counties are currently the only places in SC with evidence of community spread.

McMaster will also ask the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with other districts throughout the state regarding closures.

The governor is also expected to order the following: