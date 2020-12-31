Governor McMaster directs DHEC to provide transparent COVID-19 vaccine information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday sent a letter to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to provide the public with “a complete accounting of teh status and location of every COVID-19 vaccine dose that has been received and distributed in the state.”

McMaster said that he wants the information available on DHEC’s website ASAP.

He reasoned that “the disclosure of this information is critical to maintaining the public’s confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.”