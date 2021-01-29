Governor McMaster to reallocate surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses from Federal Long Term Care Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday requested that the Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) reallocate surplus doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Program.

According to McMaster, there are currently 37,800 surplus doses that McMaster wants distributed amongst other vaccine providers.

The governor said in part:

“The LTC Program partners CVS and Walgreens have completed their first pass through our state’s long-term care facilities and have determined that there will be a surplus once every resident and staff member have been offered both doses. These surplus vaccines should be made available to the general public right away rather than at the completion of the LTC program.”

DHEC has not yet commented on the request.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.