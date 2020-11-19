Governor McMaster will provide COVID-19 test kits to all SC schools

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories in August 2020 shows the company’s BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, authorized BinaxNOW, the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t need any special computer equipment to get results. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday provided a COVID-19 update ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, urging South Carolinians not to let the holiday be a super-spreader event. He also announced an upcoming executive order, which will enable regular COVID-19 testing in SC schools.

According to McMaster, the order will direct the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to provide every school district in the state with COVID019 test kits.

The kits will allow students to be regularly tested for COVID-19, so long as parents sign a consent form.

The tests will be the Abbott rapid antigen tests, and school nurses will be trained on how to administer.

The first “rounds” of the test kits will be used for symptomatic students and staff. Testing will help rule out COVID-19 in children during the cold and flu season.

Tests are expected to be distributed the week after Thanksgiving.