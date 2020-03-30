Guide: Medicare and COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eligibility.com, a website dedicated to helping people understand government assistance programs, has created a guide answering some of the most commonly asked questions regarding what COVID-19 related services are covered by Medicare.

According to the Guide, COVID-19 testing IS covered by Medicare. Medicare Part B will likely pay in full for the test, as it is considered a clinical diagnostic laboratory test. It will also cover the doctor’s visit(s) associated with the testing. The guide notes two important caveats: only tests conducted after February 4 will be covered, and providers should wait until April 1 or later to submit the claim to Medicare.

Medicare also covers treatment if diagnosed with COVID-19. Under Medicare Part A, hospitalizations are covered. Under Medicare Part D (Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage), medications and vaccines (should they become available) are also covered. Some plans also cover over the counter medications, or offer monthly stipends to offset the cost.

Medicare is also waiving refill limits during the COVID-19 pandemic, so patients may be able to get a refill without going to the doctor.

Those who have Medicare Advantage plans are eligible for additional benefits. Meal delivery, transportation to the grocery store, and some medical travel costs may be covered. To find out if your plan offers these services, contact your insurer.

To assist those in quarantine or self-isolating, Medicare is treating telehealth visits as if they were in person. Patients can get consultations, diagnoses, treatments, and mental health counseling over the phone.

To view the full guide and find additional resources, click here.