Harbour Club temporarily closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Harbour Club at Westedge announced on Wednesday that they would be temporarily closing to undergo a deep cleaning, after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The club decided to test all 52 employees following the recent spike in cases within the Charleston area. According to a statement from the club, all three employees that tested positive were asymptomatic, “and mostly likely would not have known of their condition if [the club] had not been proactive about testing.”

All three employees will be in quarantine for at least two weeks, and will be retested “weekly until two negative test results are achieved.” Other employees known to have had close contact with employees that tested positive “will not be allowed to return to work until they are tested again and produce a negative result.”

All working employees will undergo weekly tests and daily temperature checks. They will be required to wear masks while in the club.

Additionally, the club will be closed on Wednesday “for hospital-grade cleaning.” Upon reopening, all surfaces and rooms will be sanitized after each use, and touchless hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the facility.