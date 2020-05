NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Harris Teeter will begin offering free COVID-19 testing for qualified individuals.

The testing will take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Charleston Convention Center (5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston) through May 30.

Patients will be seen by appointment only, which can be scheduled here.

eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is providing the laboratory services.