Hospital officials report high success rate for monoclonal antibody treatment in COVID-19 patients

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Trident Medical Center report success with the administration of monoclonal antibody treatments in the fight against COVID-19.

Trident Medical Center began offering the treatment in December and since, more than 1,200 newly diagnosed patients have received it. Hospital officials say the treatment is working as intended by reducing the number of virus-related hospitalizations—of the 1,200 patients who received the treatment, 97% were able to recover at home.

Monoclonal antibody treatment, which is designed to directly block the effects of COVID-19, was authorized for emergency use by the FDA in November.

The treatment works by reducing the amount of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus that causes COVID-19) in a person’s body, in turn producing milder symptoms and decreasing the likelihood of hospitalization. Data show the treatment can lower the risk of severe symptoms and the chance of death by 70%.

Individuals 12 or older who weigh at least 88 pounds are eligible for the treatment. Those who are currently hospitalized or require supplemental oxygen are not eligible.

There are currently 68 facilities administering monoclonal antibody treatment in South Carolina. Eligible patients must be referred by a healthcare professional to receive treatment.