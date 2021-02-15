Hotels see their highest occupancy levels in nearly a year over the weekend as tourism bounces back

CHARLESTON, S. C. (WCBD) – State and local leaders said things look promising in 2021 for the tourism industry.

On Monday, the South Carolina Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel met in Columbia to highlight the work and trials of the Tourism and Hotel industry in 2020. Duane Parrish, the Director for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, said that 2020 was a hard year for the tourism industry.

Parrish said the number of tourism jobs in South Carolina was cut in half and 140,000 tourism jobs were wiped out within just a few weeks. He went on to note that while it’s been a slow burn to get to 2021, the industry had some recovery over the past couple of months. Though slow, it has been incremental.

For some hotels like Emeline in downtown Charleston, they saw short periods of occupancy levels on the rise, but it wasn’t until this weekend where it seemed like it could last. Brad Harvey, Emeline’s General Manager, said this holiday weekend, they were nearing capacity on Saturday night, and even on Sunday night, they remained busy.

Harvey said they neared above the 80-90% occupancy level on Saturday night. Despite the high occupancy, they found they did not have to sacrifice any of their safety protocols. One of those protocols is to leave rooms vacant for 24 hours between guests. Even with that occupancy, Harvey explained they were able to build up to that number.

Overall, he believed that going forward, business will continue to pick up.

Leading up to this weekend has not been that busy so it was really nice to see and we’re seeing that going forward that business is improving. Not just with the season as Charleston would generally get busier but it just seems to be there is just a little bit more guest confidence related to traveling. Brad Harvey, Emeline General Manager

The Boutique Hotel has multiple safety measures in place for their team members. Those requirements begin with team members being required to sanitize their hands between guest interactions, those with guest interaction are required to wear gloves, pens used for signing and credit card machines are disinfected after every use, and members showing signs of any illness are required to stay home and contact their doctor immediately. Emeline is additionally said to be checking the temperature of all employees upon arrival to work each day.

Team members are required to wear a mask in guest-facing areas, and all guests are strongly encouraged to wear a face-covering when not drinking, dining, exercising, or in the suites.

As for the state’s reasoning for confidence increasing, they said that they attribute that rise to their Accelerate SC program and their tourism initiative, “when you’re ready—we’re ready”.

For more on Emeline, click here.